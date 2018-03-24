Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photos


Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photos

The ceremony is happening at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The final funeral rites of the late Dancehall songstress Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng 'Ebony Reigns' is underway.

The ceremony is happening at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. Hundreds of friends, fans and family are already seated at the venue waiting for the official ceremony to kick off.

play First photos from Ebony's funeral

 

She will be buried at the Osu Cemetery and the funeral service will continue until 5pm.

Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident on Thursday, February 8.

play First photos from Ebony's funeral

 

The "Sponsor" hitmaker and three other persons were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

play

 

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants -- a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a friend Franky Kuri -- died later at the Bechem Government Hospital.

Stay tuned for live updates from the funeral rites.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

RIP Ebony: Hundreds turn up to pay tribute at concert in honour of Ebony RIP Ebony Hundreds turn up to pay tribute at concert in honour of Ebony
RIP: Ebony to be laid to rest today RIP Ebony to be laid to rest today
Wiyaala: Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body Wiyaala Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body
Davido, Olamide, 9ice: NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs Davido, Olamide, 9ice NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs
Martha Ankomah: Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal Martha Ankomah Actress lands GLO Ghana ambassadorial deal
Stonebwoy: Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste 'barks' at Zylofon Music

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson For Insulting Her Celebrity News Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson For Insulting Her
Sarkodie: Rapper Tackles Road Accidents In Latest Single "Wake Up Call" Sarkodie Rapper Tackles Road Accidents In Latest Single "Wake Up Call"
EBONY EBONY



Top Articles

1 Angela Tebiri Kumawood actress says she would act nude if the money is goodbullet
2 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
3 Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill of...bullet
4 VIDEO Counsellor Lutterodt apologises to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
5 M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaignbullet
6 Tonto Dikeh Nollywood Actress flaunts her new figure following...bullet
7 Ebony’s Death Traders delighted by booming sale of Ebony’s...bullet
8 Photo Roselyn Ngissah is pregnantbullet
9 Kafui Danku Actress breaks silence on why husband missed...bullet
10 Sister Deborah Singer turns 'street beggar'; begs...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Ebony Hundreds turn up to pay tribute at concert in honour of Ebony
RIP Ebony to be laid to rest today
Wiyaala Afro-pop artiste breaks silence on her muscular body
Davido, Olamide, 9ice NBC bans top three Nigerian artistes' songs
M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaign

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
7 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
8 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
9 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo &...bullet
10 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting...bullet

Celebrities

EBONY
Ebony's death Prophet to reveal names of late Ebony killers
Adwoa  Caitlin Maria  Aboa
Adwoa Aboah British-Ghanaian model sues management for $190k
Celine Dion
Céline Dion American singer cancels show due to surgery
Patapaa
Patapaa My artiste is now arrogant – Manager