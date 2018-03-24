Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photos

The ceremony is happening at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.
Hundreds of friends, fans and family are already seated at the venue waiting for the official ceremony to kick off.
She will be buried at the Osu Cemetery and the funeral service will continue until 5pm.
Ebony Reigns died in a ghastly accident on Thursday, February 8.
The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, two other occupants -- a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a friend Franky Kuri -- died later at the Bechem Government Hospital.
