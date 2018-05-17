Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa

news

Actress Fella Makafui has taken to her official Instagram account to confess her feelings for Patapaa Amisty.

"I usually don't do this but can't hide it anymore ???? ???? Meet My Celebrity Crush????????...#Pataapeezyyyy for the money ???.."

This seems so real than to be taken as a joke, not long ago, Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Goodness Amodu Ayomide, better known on stage as ‘Guudy' revealed that she likes the ‘One Corner’ hit-maker.

“I really like Patapaa and I have totally fallen in love with him. Patapaa is a very smart artiste who rides on controversies confronting him to elevate his music career to the next level”, she said.

Patapaa Amisty christened Justice Amoah, is an Afro-pop Ghanaian musician from Swedru who found his way into the limelight with his 'One Corner' song.