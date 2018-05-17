Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa

Actress Fella Makafui has poured out her heart to Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa Amisty.
"I usually don't do this but can't hide it anymore ???? ???? Meet My Celebrity Crush????????...#Pataapeezyyyy for the money ???.."
This seems so real than to be taken as a joke, not long ago, Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Goodness Amodu Ayomide, better known on stage as ‘Guudy' revealed that she likes the ‘One Corner’ hit-maker.
“I really like Patapaa and I have totally fallen in love with him. Patapaa is a very smart artiste who rides on controversies confronting him to elevate his music career to the next level”, she said.
Patapaa Amisty christened Justice Amoah, is an Afro-pop Ghanaian musician from Swedru who found his way into the limelight with his 'One Corner' song.