Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa


Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa

Actress Fella Makafui has poured out her heart to Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa Amisty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fella Makafui play

Fella Makafui
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress Fella Makafui has taken to her official Instagram account to confess her feelings for Patapaa Amisty.

"I usually don't do this but can't hide it anymore ???? ???? Meet My Celebrity Crush????????...#Pataapeezyyyy for the money ???.."

 

This  seems so real than to be taken as a joke, not long ago, Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Goodness Amodu Ayomide, better known on stage as ‘Guudy' revealed that she likes the  ‘One Corner’ hit-maker.

“I really like Patapaa and I have totally fallen in love with him. Patapaa is a very smart artiste who rides on controversies confronting him to elevate his music career to the next level”, she said.

Patapaa Amisty christened Justice Amoah, is an Afro-pop Ghanaian musician from Swedru who found his way into the limelight with his 'One Corner' song.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale
Photos: Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof
Nana Adwoa Awindoor: Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother
Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends
Second Lady: Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Unbelievable: Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after robbing her Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after robbing her

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: I am not 44-years old - McBrown hits back at critics Celebrities I am not 44-years old - McBrown hits back at critics
Celebrity News: Ghanaians are really wicked - Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Ghanaians are really wicked - Kwaw Kese
Celebrity News: Nigerian music star Mr Eazi seals new deal with Columbia Records Celebrity News Nigerian music star Mr Eazi seals new deal with Columbia Records



Top Articles

1 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet
2 Photo & Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her new 3.6 billion cedis Range...bullet
3 Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumoursbullet
4 Celebrity wedding 5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s crushes...bullet
5 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
6 Gospel Singer Ernest Opoku breaks silence on Nayas attacking himbullet
7 John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about...bullet
8 Speedy Recovery Mzbel is home and recovering after beach...bullet
9 Photo Majid Michel offers John Dumelo marriage advice...bullet
10 Celebrity Marriage John Dumelo would cheat on his wife...bullet

Related Articles

Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Actress Nana Ama McBrown sets records straight; says she is 40 not 44
Celebrity Marriage John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after his Honeymoon — Afia Schwarzenegger
Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to accept Nayas' pregnancy; here's why
Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
8 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
9 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her...bullet

Celebrities

Nayas,Counselor Lutterodt and Ernest Opoku
Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to accept Nayas' pregnancy; here's why
Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6 billion cedis Range Rover Evoque on display
Actress Nana Ama McBrown sets records straight; says she is 40 not 44
Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
KOD
Presenter “I will never attack women" - KOD