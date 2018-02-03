Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Find a man to marry, you are ageing – Lutterodt advises Okoro


Find a man to marry, you are ageing – Lutterodt tells Yvonne Okoro

According to the controversial marriage counselor, he wonders why at her age, Yvonne Okoro’s parents are not doing what they have to do to get her married.

George Lutterodt has urged actress Yvonne Okoro to consider marriage because she is growing old.

He added without mincing words that parents who cannot tell their aging children to get married are witches and wizards, states a report by Ghanacelebrities.com.

Lutterodt explained that is it the duty of parents to tell their grown-up children to find a man and settle down, therefore, failure on the part of the parents to lead this campaign means they do not seek the proper welfare of their aging children.

Interestingly, counselor Lutterodt made these comments and many more on Yvonne Okoro’s “Dinning with cooks and braggart” show.

Maybe, if the beautiful actress knew beforehand that the counselor would behave that way, she wouldn’t have invited him onto the show.

He went on to advise Yvonne Okoro to get married before her “value falls”.

He added that if Yvonne fails to heed his advice, a time will come that no man would ask her out and that would push her to accept just any man that comes her way.

He added that if she does not marry early for her body to be enjoyed, it will reach a time when no man will come her way and she would be forced to accept any man.

Counsellor Lutherodt is a self-acclaimed marriage counselor known for propounding controversial theories when it comes to relationship and marriage.

 

