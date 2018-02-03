Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares herself fit

news

Media personality Gifty Anti on Friday announced that she has gone for her yearly medical check up.

In a post on Instagram, she described the experience as "uncomfortable and maybe expensive" but said "it is life saving."

The celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster has no records of discussing her health issues publicly but it is safe to conclude that she is picking lessons from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's medical leave in the UK.

After her thorough medical review, she urged women to go for medical check up, saying "knowledge is power."

"An empowered woman knows her health status. Knowledge is power and knowing your health status makes you powerful," she said.

Below is her post on Instagram

"Ok ladies, i don’t know about you, but I like to start my love walk month by loving myself first. After all you can’t give what you don’t have abi?

So today, I went for my yearly medical check up. Thorough medical check up. I mean a ‘well woman’ health check up.

"Yes it is uncomfortable and maybe expensive but it is life saving. The days of ‘what you do not know does not kill you’ are long gone. Knowledge is power. Absolute power.

"An empowered woman knows her health status. Knowledge is power and knowing your health status makes you powerful.

"Come on ladies. It is worth it."