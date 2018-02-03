Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares herself fit


Media Personality Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup; declares herself fit

In a post on Instagram, she described the experience as "uncomfortable and maybe expensive" but said "it is life saving."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Gifty Anti
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Media personality Gifty Anti on Friday announced that she has gone for her yearly medical check up.

READ MORE: Gifty Anti and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings are related

In a post on Instagram, she described the experience as "uncomfortable and maybe expensive" but said "it is life saving."

The celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster has no records of discussing her health issues publicly but it is safe to conclude that she is picking lessons from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's medical leave in the UK.

After her thorough medical review, she urged women to go for medical check up, saying "knowledge is power."

"An empowered woman knows her health status. Knowledge is power and knowing your health status makes you powerful," she said.

Ok ladies, i don#emo#4oCZ##t know about you, but I like to start my love walk month by loving myself first. After all you can#emo#4oCZ##t give what you don#emo#4oCZ##t have abi? So today, I went for my yearly medical check up. Thorough medical check up. I mean a #emo#4oCY##well woman#emo#4oCZ## health check up. Yes it is uncomfortable and maybe expensive but it is life saving. The days of #emo#4oCY##what you do not know does not kill you#emo#4oCZ## are long gone. Knowledge is power. Absolute power. An empowered woman knows her health status. Knowledge is power and knowing your health status makes you powerful. Come on ladies. It is worth it. I remain OGA #feminist #genderactivist #genderadvocate #childrightsadvocate #womanonthemove #womanwithSuperCrazyFaithinGod

A post shared by Oheneyere Gifty Anti (@oheneyere_gifty_anti) on

READ MORE: 10 times Gifty Anti made you wish you were a mother

Below is her post on Instagram

"Ok ladies, i don’t know about you, but I like to start my love walk month by loving myself first. After all you can’t give what you don’t have abi?

So today, I went for my yearly medical check up. Thorough medical check up. I mean a ‘well woman’ health check up.

"Yes it is uncomfortable and maybe expensive but it is life saving. The days of ‘what you do not know does not kill you’ are long gone. Knowledge is power. Absolute power. 

"An empowered woman knows her health status. Knowledge is power and knowing your health status makes you powerful.

"Come on ladies. It is worth it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Afia schwarzenegger: Real men wet the panties of their women not their eyes - actress Afia schwarzenegger Real men wet the panties of their women not their eyes - actress
Lady Gaga: US pop star cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain' Lady Gaga US pop star cancels tour dates due to 'severe pain'
Record Label: 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media Record Label 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media
Dance Hall King: Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message to never give up Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message to never give up
Dr Osei Kwame Despite: Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished children's block on his birthday Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished children's block on his birthday
MUSIGA: Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour

Recommended Videos

Gloria Kani: Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP
MUSIGA: Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour
Celeb News: Sonnie Badu gets UN job Celeb News Sonnie Badu gets UN job



Top Articles

1 Ruff Capital Bola Ray gave me $10,000 free to start my record label - Bulletbullet
2 Better Future Shatta Wale's throwback photo with Shatta Michy will...bullet
3 Photos Here's all we know about Afia Schwarzenegger's new found 'love'bullet
4 Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational...bullet
5 Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully...bullet
6 Sista Afia Singer gets extra hot in bran new photoshoot (Photos)bullet
7 Media Personality Gifty Anti goes for medical checkup;...bullet
8 Record Label 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Mediabullet
9 No Loyalty Ebony is being ungrateful towards Bullet -...bullet
10 MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obourbullet

Related Articles

Celebrity Birthday Gifty Anti marks 48th birthday with a thankful heart
Young Ambassador Gifty Anti’s young daughter inducted into GTP family
Pulse List 7 Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017
Pulse List 7 women who are the face of Ghana media
Celebrity Birthday Lydia Forson shares inspiring message on her birthday
Family Ties Gifty Anti and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings are related
Photos 10 times Gifty Anti made you wish you were a mother
Royal Baby Check out Photos of Gifty Anti's baby naming ceremony
Pulse List 5 industrious female celebrities in Ghana
Women Empowerment I'm still a feminist - Gifty Anti says in response to controversial photo

Top Videos

1 Juicy Deal Here’s everything Shatta Wale is getting from the Zylofon Mediabullet
2 Thirst Trap New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet again in latest photobullet
3 Celebrity News I Will Be Homeless In Two Weeks – Psalm Adjetefiobullet
4 Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPPbullet
5 Photos Samini spends quality time with daughters in Jamaicabullet
6 Bitter Mistake Exposing my manhood destroyed my career - Wisa...bullet
7 Thirst Trap Photo Efia Odo Poses in Racy Lingeriebullet
8 Celeb News Sonnie Badu gets UN jobbullet
9 Don Little Women reject me for my manhood sizebullet
10 Fresh Ride Checkout Kwame Despite's new monster...bullet

Celebrities

Bulldog is now a freeman
FREEMAN Bulldog acquitted and discharged in Fennec Okyere’s murder case
MZVEE.jpg
Broken Boundaries Don’t categorize me as a dancehall artist - MzVee
Daddy Lumba [L] and Agya Koo
New Business Daddy Lumba TV, Agya Koo TV to launch soon
Yvonne Nelson was captured in a black straight dress matched with a lovely hairstyle
New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet again in latest photo