Has actress found a new lover?

Victoria Lebenee show off a photo with her alleged boyfrien.d
Surprisingly actress Victoria Lebene has also been spotted in a picture with her alleged new boyfriend which his name is not yet known. These are photos from her recent Dubai vacation with her alleged new boyfriend.
This follows earlier reports that she broke up with ex-boyfriend, Kofi Adjorlolo, an actor.
Victoria said that she had to choose between her family and Kofi Adjorlolo because her family, particularly her dad, was not in support of her relationship Kofi.