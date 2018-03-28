Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Has actress found a new lover?


Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?

Victoria Lebenee show off a photo with her alleged boyfrien.d

Barely 6 months since Victoria Lebenee broke up with veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, the young actress seems to have found a new love.

Surprisingly actress Victoria Lebene has also been spotted in a picture with her alleged new boyfriend which his name is not yet known. These are photos from her recent Dubai vacation with her alleged new boyfriend.

play Victoria Lebene and her alleged boyfriend

 

She uploaded the photos herself with captions that suggested that she might be in love yet again.

play Victoria Lebene and her alleged boyfriend

.

This follows earlier reports that  she broke up with ex-boyfriend, Kofi Adjorlolo, an actor.

Victoria said that she had to choose between her family and Kofi Adjorlolo because her family, particularly her dad, was not in support of her relationship Kofi.

