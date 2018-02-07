"I believed “poor” Shatta Wale would make it" - Shatta Mitchy

news

21st century women have a tendency to prefer men who are already established in life. They shun men who are struggling to make something out of life.

Men have endured broken hearts from ladies who gave up on them while they were trying to build something for themselves and their families.

However, Queen of the Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Michy has said she stood by reining Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale from when he had nothing and had been out of the music industry for ten years.

Shatta Michy who disclosed this in a post on Facebook said “My divas are asking how I knew daddy would make it I didn’t know, I just believed”.

She said she did not know Shatta Wale was going to become as successful as he is presently however she believed in him and that kept their relationship going till date.

Shatta Wale has always hailed Michy for being there for him and believing in his dream to build a music empire, ensuring that he took care of activities which were of top priority and making sure he had enough money to fall back on when there was a rainy day.