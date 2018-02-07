Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

"I believed “poor” Shatta Wale would make it" - Shatta Mitchy


Stay By Me "I believed “poor” Shatta Wale would make it" - Shatta Mitchy

  • Published:
Shatta Wale, Prince Majesty and Shatta Michy play

Shatta Wale, Prince Majesty and Shatta Michy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

21st century women have a tendency to prefer men who are already established in life. They shun men who are struggling to make something out of life.

Men have endured broken hearts from ladies who gave up on them while they were trying to build something for themselves and their families.

READ ALSO: 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media

However, Queen of the Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Michy has said she stood by reining Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale from when he had nothing and had been out of the music industry for ten years.

Shatta Michy who disclosed this in a post on Facebook said “My divas are asking how I knew daddy would make it I didn’t know, I just believed”.

play Shatta Michy's post on Facebook (Facebook / Michelle Diamond)

 

She said she did not know Shatta Wale was going to become as successful as he is presently however she believed in him and that kept their relationship going till date.

READ ALSO:  Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message to never give up

Shatta Wale has always hailed Michy for being there for him and believing in his dream to build a music empire, ensuring that he took care of activities which were of top priority and making sure he had enough money to fall back on when there was a rainy day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Broken Marriage: Abrokwa abused me 3 days to our wedding – Afia Schwarzenegger Broken Marriage Abrokwa abused me 3 days to our wedding – Afia Schwarzenegger
Gays in Ghana: "A man tried to kiss me after a shoot" - Ecow Smith Asante Gays in Ghana "A man tried to kiss me after a shoot" - Ecow Smith Asante
A Plus: Comedian advocates premarital sex A Plus Comedian advocates premarital sex
Kwaw Kese: "How can Afia Schwarzenegger make sense when she smokes more than me and Shatta Wale" - rapper Kwaw Kese "How can Afia Schwarzenegger make sense when she smokes more than me and Shatta Wale" - rapper
Revealed: I tried kitchen stool sex position but failed – Frema Ashkar Revealed I tried kitchen stool sex position but failed – Frema Ashkar
Broken Marriage: My marriage with Lawrence Abrokwa was illegal - Afia Schwarzenegger Broken Marriage My marriage with Lawrence Abrokwa was illegal - Afia Schwarzenegger

Recommended Videos

Celeb News: Shatta Wale Jabs Fan On Twitter Celeb News Shatta Wale Jabs Fan On Twitter
Toli Nius: Afia Vrs Delay Toli Special Toli Nius Afia Vrs Delay Toli Special
Look Alike: Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for impersonation Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for impersonation



Top Articles

1 Proud Ghanaian Rihanna’s comments about President Akufo-Addo will surely...bullet
2 Photos Meet the beautiful family of Zylofon CEO, Mr. Appiah Mensahbullet
3 Lawsuit Daddy Lumba drags ‘look-alike’ to court over impersonationbullet
4 Revelations 3 Kumawood actors will die in 2018 - Prophet revealsbullet
5 Broken Marriage My marriage with Lawrence Abrokwa was illegal -...bullet
6 Grace Omaboe "Your marriage won’t last if you refuse to cook...bullet
7 Kwaw Kese "How can Afia Schwarzenegger make sense when she...bullet
8 Revealed I tried kitchen stool sex position but failed –...bullet
9 Stephanie Benson Singer finally covers up and she's...bullet
10 Life and Living It Wiyaala flaunts her luxurious carbullet

Related Articles

Record Label 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media
Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message to never give up
MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour
Better Future Shatta Wale's throwback photo with Shatta Michy will give you hope for bae
3Music Awards 2018 Sarkodie leads nominations with 9, followed by Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
Louisa Adinkra Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party which flopped
Music Video Captan - Don't Complain
Music Video Shatta Michy - Cheating
Maccasio Rapper dominates YouTube Trending chart with “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez
Shatta Wale Patapa nearly 'killed' my career - artiste reveals

Top Videos

1 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over mobile money...bullet
2 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt tells Yvonne...bullet
3 Celebrity News Christabel Ekeh Posts Raunchy Photos On Social Mediabullet
4 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with Shatta Michybullet
5 Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPPbullet
6 Moesha Boduong Actress Names Her Next Vacation Spot With A...bullet
7 Fella Makafui Actress Donates Bags of Cement to Rebuild...bullet
8 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
9 Celeb News Afia Schwarzenegger opens up on her ideal man...bullet
10 Photos Samini spends quality time with daughters in...bullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger
Shocking Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese are bad role models to their kids – Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwar.jpg
Queen Of Comedy I don’t smoke ‘weed’ anymore – Afia Schwarzenegger reveals
Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris and his wife Habiba Sinare
Black Stars striker Majeed Waris' wife gives birth to a bouncing baby boy (photos)
Catherine Afeku
Catherine Afeku Minister claims Agya Koo is more popular than John Dumelo