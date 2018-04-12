I pay my rent by sleeping with married men - Moesha Buodong

news

Ghanaian actress and 'slay' queen Moesha Buodong is currently trending on social media for saying she pays her rent by bedding rich married men.

She made this revelation to CNN's award winning journalist Christine Amanpour on an episode of "Sex and Love Around the World".

Moesha contends that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle through such activities since the acting jobs are not really paying.

"When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money," she argued.

Moesha, who also doubles as a video vixen blamed some of her lifestyle choices on the Ghanaian economy. She claims the economy isn't doing well to support hard work therefore the need to do other 'businesses' aside.

“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can't make enough money as a woman here", she added.

Christine Amanpour probed further to find out why she will openly engage in such activities. And Buodong dropped the bombshell by saying, "He expects me to be loyal and just to date him only and give him sex when he wants. You can't say no. You have to give him what he wants otherwise he is going to think you are cheating on him".

"He can afford to take care of you. He takes care of me, my financial stuff, my apartment, my car, my rent, everything", she disclosed.