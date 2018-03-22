Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I respect prostitutes a lot - Counselor Lutterodt


George Lutterodt Counsellor discloses his respect for prostitutes

Counselor Lutterodt has explained why he respects prostitutes a lot.

Counsellor George  Lutterodt has said that he has much respect for professional sex workers.

According to him, he always gets scared whiles approaching dark and secluded areas, only to find out that prostitutes are comfortably trading there. He said it shows how brave they are in their line of duty.

Counsellor said this while speaking on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Thursday.

“I really respect prostitutes because as a man, you will be afraid of going somewhere as you drive through the dark place, you will see this young lady pull up on the road where you as a man is afraid to drive.

“When you take these prostitutes too, they don’t have guns in their bags but rather condoms, lip gloss and other things they need to look good after their work”, he said.

