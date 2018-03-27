I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - Afia Schwazenegger

Afia Schwazenegger claims she slapped someone in Dubai because the person bad-mouthed late dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns.
According to the entertainer she got furious when the “slap victim” called Ebony a bad influence on the youth of this generation. She added that Africans are hypocrites; hailing Beyoncé despite what Ghanaians term inappropriate dressing but condemn Ebony.
“I slapped someone in Dubai because the person was saying a lot of bad things about the young singer,” Afia stated
Afia angrily asked all of Ebony’s critics to be happy because finally who they deemed to be a bad influence is no more.
Ebony Reigns was a fast-rising Ghanaian Dancehall artiste known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Maame hwe” who met her untimely death on February, 8 on the Kumasi-Sunyani road with friend Franky Kuri and bodyguard Lance Corporal Atsu Vondee when they were returning from a visit to Ebony’s mum at Sunyani.
Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng and known in the showbiz circles as Ebony Reigns died at the age of 20.