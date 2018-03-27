Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - Afia Schwazenegger


Afia Schwazenegger I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - TV host personality

Afia Schwazenegger claims she slapped someone in Dubai because the person bad-mouthed late dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger says she slapped someone in Dubai because the person bad-mouthed late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns.

According to the entertainer she got furious when the “slap victim” called Ebony a bad influence on the youth of this generation. She added that Africans are hypocrites; hailing Beyoncé despite what Ghanaians term inappropriate dressing but condemn Ebony.

“I slapped someone in Dubai because the person was saying a lot of bad things about the young singer,” Afia stated

Celebrities who went for the Late Ebony's funeral play Celebrities who went for the Late Ebony's funeral

READ MORE: Ghanaian actress Bibi Bright welcomes second child

Afia Schwarzenegger together with other celebrities were spotted at the burial grounds of Ebony Reigns to bid their farewell.

Afia angrily asked all of Ebony’s critics to be happy because finally who they deemed to be a bad influence is no more.

Ebony Reigns died through road accident play

Ebony Reigns died through road accident

 

Ebony Reigns was a fast-rising Ghanaian Dancehall artiste known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Maame hwe” who met her untimely death on February, 8 on the Kumasi-Sunyani road with friend Franky Kuri and bodyguard Lance Corporal Atsu Vondee when they were returning from a visit to Ebony’s mum at Sunyani.

Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng and known in the showbiz circles as Ebony Reigns died at the age of 20.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shatta Wale: Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video
Love Birds: Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husband Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husband
Kofi Adjorlolo: Has actor found a new lover? Kofi Adjorlolo Has actor found a new lover?
Kumawood: Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manu Kumawood Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manu
Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed? Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
Photos: 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku: The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star Bukom Banku The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star
Ebony's Funeral: Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Ebony's Funeral Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh
Ebony Reigns' Funeral: ‘Your Mother’ - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh 'Insults' Singer Ebony Reigns' Funeral ‘Your Mother’ - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh 'Insults' Singer



Top Articles

1 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
2 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
3 Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?bullet
4 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tettehbullet
5 Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second childbullet
6 Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled...bullet
7 Kumawood Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manubullet
8 Photos Ebony Reigns' parents file past her mortal remainsbullet
9 Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jambullet
10 E.L Rapper apologises over careless drivingbullet

Related Articles

E.L Rapper apologises over careless driving
Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second child
Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”
Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jam
RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tetteh

Top Videos

1 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
3 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
6 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
7 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
8 Zylofone mediabullet
9 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Wiyaala
Music Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoy
RIP 'Kind,respectful and a philanthropist' -Bullet eulogises Ebony
Amber Rose with boyfriend, 21 Savage
Amber Rose Model, 21 Savage split
Ruff Town records team
Ebony's funeral Rich Ghanaian culture displayed at Ebony's funeral