I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - Afia Schwazenegger

news

Ghanaian celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger says she slapped someone in Dubai because the person bad-mouthed late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns.

According to the entertainer she got furious when the “slap victim” called Ebony a bad influence on the youth of this generation. She added that Africans are hypocrites; hailing Beyoncé despite what Ghanaians term inappropriate dressing but condemn Ebony.

“I slapped someone in Dubai because the person was saying a lot of bad things about the young singer,” Afia stated

READ MORE: Ghanaian actress Bibi Bright welcomes second child

Afia Schwarzenegger together with other celebrities were spotted at the burial grounds of Ebony Reigns to bid their farewell.

Afia angrily asked all of Ebony’s critics to be happy because finally who they deemed to be a bad influence is no more.

Ebony Reigns was a fast-rising Ghanaian Dancehall artiste known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Maame hwe” who met her untimely death on February, 8 on the Kumasi-Sunyani road with friend Franky Kuri and bodyguard Lance Corporal Atsu Vondee when they were returning from a visit to Ebony’s mum at Sunyani.

Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng and known in the showbiz circles as Ebony Reigns died at the age of 20.