If I make money, I will let Anas investigate music industry - Shatta


Shatta Wale has joined the numerous players in various industries in Ghana calling for ace journalist Anas to investigate the entertainment industry.

Self acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, says he will let Anas investigate the music industry if he gets good money.

This comes in light of the recent exposé by award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

It seems celebrities are beginning to show interest in the Anas exposé.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has begged the investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the entertainment industry.

In the same voice, the Gringo hitmaker has also expressed his sentiment on Facebook saying, he will let Anas investigate the showbiz industry if he gets good money.

He wrote, "If I make good money I will try and let Anas investigate this music industry for me waa... Future artist pray for Daddy, OK"

