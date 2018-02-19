Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim?


Breakup? Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim?

Reports indicate that the celebrity couple’s talked about relationship has hit the rocks with Juliet throwing in the towel and going her separate way.

  • Published:
Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim? play

Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rumours have emerged concerning the relationship between Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian musician Iceberg Slim.

Reports indicate that the celebrity couple’s talked about relationship has hit the rocks with Juliet throwing in the towel and going her separate way.

If the actress Instagram page is anything to go by, then the rumours might have some truth in it.

The love inspired personal photos of the couple have been taken down except the promotional ones related to Oros Fragrance Perfumes.

play Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim? (Instagram)

READ MORE: Musicians should make a bold statement on road safety - Minister

Iceberg celebrated Juliet on Valentine’s Day by sharing a photo of the actress and captioning it using a love emoji.

However, no love inspired messages were in sight on Juliet’s Instagram page like she did prior.

These two love-struck stars have been all over each other, with dozens of photos on their social media pages and even shared a passionate kiss on television.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reigns Photos Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reigns
Catherine Afeku: Musicians should make a bold statement on road safety - Minister Catherine Afeku Musicians should make a bold statement on road safety - Minister
Management: Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for spiritual protection- Abeiku Santana discloses Management Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for spiritual protection- Abeiku Santana discloses
Video: Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked to celebrate Ebony's birthday Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked to celebrate Ebony's birthday
Ebony's One Week: Shatta Wale breaks down in tears as he takes aim at Ebony's enemies Ebony's One Week Shatta Wale breaks down in tears as he takes aim at Ebony's enemies
Ebony's Memorial Service: Shatta Wale launches stinging attack on media Ebony's Memorial Service Shatta Wale launches stinging attack on media

Recommended Videos

Ebony's 1 Week Celebration: Ebony Used Her Talent To The Glory Of God - Ursula Owusu Ebony's 1 Week Celebration Ebony Used Her Talent To The Glory Of God - Ursula Owusu
Pulse Events: Shatta Weeps As He Speaks At Ebony's 1 Week Celebration Pulse Events Shatta Weeps As He Speaks At Ebony's 1 Week Celebration
Celebrity News: I prefer older women to young girls – KIDI reveals Celebrity News I prefer older women to young girls – KIDI reveals



Top Articles

1 Ebony's one week memorial service is underwaybullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked to celebrate Ebony's...bullet
3 Ebony's Death Check out first photos from the one-week celebration...bullet
4 Ebony Dead A week after here is how Ebony’s accident scene looksbullet
5 RIP Ebony to be buried March 17bullet
6 Management Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for...bullet
7 Watch "Ebony Reigns' driver lied about motor accident" - Eye...bullet
8 Catherine Afeku Musicians should make a bold statement on...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Afia Schwarzenegger blasts counsellor...bullet
10 Ebony's One Week Shatta Wale breaks down in tears as...bullet

Related Articles

Catherine Afeku Musicians should make a bold statement on road safety - Minister
Management Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for spiritual protection- Abeiku Santana discloses
Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked to celebrate Ebony's birthday
Ebony's One Week Shatta Wale breaks down in tears as he takes aim at Ebony's enemies
Ebony's Memorial Service Shatta Wale launches stinging attack on media
Photo Kuame Eugene shows off his brand new car
Ebony's Death This is why Ebony's dad is not wearing black clothes to mourn his daughter
Ebony's Death Countryman Songo takes over Ebony memorial
RIP Ebony to be buried March 17

Top Videos

1 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
5 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
6 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
7 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
8 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
9 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing...bullet
10 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui...bullet

Celebrities

Photo Kuame Eugene shows off his brand new car
Ebony's Death This is why Ebony's dad is not wearing black clothes to mourn his daughter
Ebony's Death Countryman Songo takes over Ebony memorial
Kanye West, Jay Z drama
Kanye West Rapper shading Jay Z, Beyonce by omitting them from icon couple series?