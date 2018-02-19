Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim?

news

Rumours have emerged concerning the relationship between Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian musician Iceberg Slim.

Reports indicate that the celebrity couple’s talked about relationship has hit the rocks with Juliet throwing in the towel and going her separate way.

If the actress Instagram page is anything to go by, then the rumours might have some truth in it.

The love inspired personal photos of the couple have been taken down except the promotional ones related to Oros Fragrance Perfumes.

READ MORE: Musicians should make a bold statement on road safety - Minister

Iceberg celebrated Juliet on Valentine’s Day by sharing a photo of the actress and captioning it using a love emoji.

However, no love inspired messages were in sight on Juliet’s Instagram page like she did prior.

These two love-struck stars have been all over each other, with dozens of photos on their social media pages and even shared a passionate kiss on television.