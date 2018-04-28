Jewel Ackah dead: Veteran musician passes away aged 73

news

Veteran musician and staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress Jewel Ackah has passed away at his home Friday evening. He was 73.

The iconic highlife legend prior to his demise was battle with a number of illness including stroke, leg pains and a bloated face.

In multiple media interviews, the musician, who composed the NDC's official anthem title 'Arise Arise,' had accused the party of neglect but the NDC hit back, expressing shock at his claims.

“NDC does not give money; they neglected me even in power. After that composition, I became a typical NDC. I did the song for free, and if I were supposed to charge for it will be over billions of cedis,” he told Adom FM last year.

Jewel Ackah is known for hit songs such as ‘Asomdowoe Hene,’ ‘Abena,’ ‘I’m in the Mood,’ ‘Joyce Sane Bra,’ and ‘Me Wo Bi.

He has over 27 albums to his credit.