KOD burns Trump's signature collection shirt


Video KOD burns Trump's signature collection shirt in protest of "shithole" comments

In a video posted on Facebook, the popular radio host said be bought the Trump signature shirt because he thought as a child, the US President was someone he could look up to.

Kofi Okyere Darko, known in the showbiz scene as KOD, has burnt a signature collection shirt from Donald Trump he bought years ago after the US president was widely reported to have called Africa nations "shithole countries."

He noted that he was burning the shirt on behalf of all Africans, saying the shirt he bought years ago does not deserve a place in his space.

"I chose my 40th birthday to burn this signature collection shirt from Donald J Trump! I bought this shirt four years ago because as a child, I thought Trump was someone I could look up to...," he said.

"That shithole doesn’t deserve a place in my space...

"I’m burning this on behalf of all Africans and the oppressed across the world," he said.

