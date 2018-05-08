Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has said that the collapsing of kumawood is because he has been sabotage by his colleagues.

Actor cum comedian Kofi Adu, known in showbiz circles as Agya Koo has attributed the current state of the Kumawood movie industry to his exclusion and sideline from the industry.

Speaking on Onua FM, Agya Koo told the host that he and some actors toiled to promote the movie industry.

“After I was sidelined, they forgot I had a huge following, and I took away my huge followers. They brought in new people to replace me, but they forgot Agya Koo’s followers are bigger than the actors that they replaced me with,” Agya Koo said.

According, some people in the industry connived to sabotage him.

Explaining further he added:

“If they want to revive the movie industry, they should go back to the drawing board because my exclusion has caused the decline of Kumawood movies."

Reacting to the decision of the industry players to seek spiritual help, Agya Koo was emphatic that the current state of Ghanaian movies especially the ones produced in Kumasi (Kumawood) has no spiritual connotation but due to his exclusion from the movie industry.

