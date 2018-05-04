Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Lady says the sight of singer Flavour’s body ‘gives her orgasm'


A photo shared by Nigerian singer, Flavour has caused a stir on social media.

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour has shared a video of himself on Instangram and it's generated massive conversation on social media.

A lady identified as Khyara Nwokora has revealed on social media she is crazy about singer Flavour’s body. She says he makes her wet and gives her orgasm without sex.

The lady whose Instagram page reads Nollywood actress and plus-size model disclosed this in a comment she dropped on the singer’s post on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Flavour has savagely replied a social media follower who asked him to buy a  Porsche for his baby just like Davido did for Chioma.

The social media follower by name leticia_adaku_ had asked Flavour to go buy his babe a Porsche car instead of displaying his six packs which are no longer in vogue, and the musician replied her saying,"Porsche gbuo gi dia" meaning "Porsche kill you there Lol".

