Ghanaian entertainer, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' has finally opened up about an alleged cheating and divorce which rocked his family last year.

Several news outlets reported last year that Lil Win has forced his wife, Patricia Afriyie out of her matrimonial home following cheating allegations on the part of his wife.

The embattled wife, later accused Lil Win of being greedy and a cheat on a Kumasi-based radio station.

She revealed how the actor cum rapper callously sacked her from his house and forcibly seized keys to her car in the ensuing disagreements.

But the Kumawood actor, will not confirm or deny the divorce reports.

Rather in a Facebook post, Lil Win said he will not discuss his marital issues in the media though he dismissed sending his wife packing from their house.