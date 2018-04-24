Moesha Boduong: "Ghanaian women please men before themselves"

In the latest episode of “Sex & Love Around the World”, Moesha opined that Ghanaian women are obsessed with beauty products because they always want to please men before thinking about themselves.
She disclosed that she has been signed to a beauty product and has been using vaginal gel to please her men.
She continued: “I’ve been signed to a beauty product and a vagina tightening gel. So many girls use the gel for more sexual pleasure.
“In Ghana, especially, we try to please the men first. That’s why we use all the beauty products to make men enjoy sex. We please our men before we think about ourselves,” Moesha concluded.
