Moesha Boduong: "Ghanaian women please men before themselves"

news

The full episode 2 of the season 1 of Christiane Amanpour’s show “Sex & Love Around the World” on CNN has finally been published.

In the latest episode, Moesha opined that Ghanaian women are obsessed with beauty products because they always want to please men before thinking about themselves.

She disclosed that she has been signed to a beauty product and has been using vaginal gel to please her men.

READ MORE: Here's the full episode of Moesha Boduong's interview with Christiane Amanpour

“Ghanaian women care for their skin and body. They are obsessed with anything that has to do with beauty products,” she told Christiane.

She continued: “I’ve been signed to a beauty product and a vagina tightening gel. So many girls use the gel for more sexual pleasure.

“In Ghana, especially, we try to please the men first. That’s why we use all the beauty products to make men enjoy sex. We please our men before we think about ourselves,” Moesha concluded.

Watch the full episode below.