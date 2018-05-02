Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Moesha Boduong resurfaces after weeks of silence


Moesha Boduong Actress resurfaces after weeks of silence; says she misses Ghanaians

After weeks of silence Moesha Buduong comes to say she misses us all on her Instagram page.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moesha Buduong play

Moesha Buduong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Buodong has finally come out of her hideout after weeks of hiding, Ghanafuo.com reports.

The actress came under fire after she made a revelation to CNN's award-winning journalist Christine Amanpour on an episode of "Sex and Love Around the World".

She in an interview on CNN indicated that it is difficult for young ladies to make ends meet because of the “hard economy” of Ghana.

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

READ MORE: My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Bodoung

According to her, young ladies date married men who sleep with them and in return give them monies for their upkeep.

 After the interview of Moesha was released, she pologised to Ghanaians for generalizing her claims and later went into hiding for weeks.

But with the start of the month, she has posted a new photo with the caption “Happy new month. I miss you all”.

Comments under her Instagram post were that of commendation and condemnation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mr Eazi: I have never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui - Singer Mr Eazi I have never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui - Singer
Pant Removing Pastor: Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real Pant Removing Pastor Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real
Mr Eazi: I’m worth more than a million dollars - Singer Mr Eazi I’m worth more than a million dollars - Singer
Bailout: Halifax Ansah-Addo breaks silence on GHC10k Wisa bailout Bailout Halifax Ansah-Addo breaks silence on GHC10k Wisa bailout
Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’ pops up Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’ pops up
Shatta Couple: Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with Shatta Michy Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with Shatta Michy

Recommended Videos

Counselor Lutterodt: Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga' Counselor Lutterodt Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga'
Wisa Greid: Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court Wisa Greid Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court
Video: Mr Eazi on Delay Show Video Mr Eazi on Delay Show



Top Articles

1 Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?bullet
2 VIDEO Jackie Appiah without ‘wig’ pops upbullet
3 Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"bullet
4 Wisa Greid Singer found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposurebullet
5 Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with...bullet
6 Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown nowbullet
7 Temi Otedola 4 Things you should know about Mr Eazi's new...bullet
8 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a...bullet
9 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body...bullet
10 Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale reveals details of his...bullet

Related Articles

Wisa Greid Singer says he almost failed as an artiste
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits she is ugly
Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"
Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting with UK ambassador
Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?
Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with Shatta Michy
Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’ pops up

Top Videos

1 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe...bullet
8 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Kanye West
Kanye West "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says
Kanye West with Charlemagne
Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown, here's what you need to know
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits she is ugly
Wisa Greid
Wisa Greid Singer says he almost failed as an artiste