Moesha Boduong resurfaces after weeks of silence

Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Buodong has finally come out of her hideout after weeks of hiding, Ghanafuo.com reports.

The actress came under fire after she made a revelation to CNN's award-winning journalist Christine Amanpour on an episode of "Sex and Love Around the World".

She in an interview on CNN indicated that it is difficult for young ladies to make ends meet because of the “hard economy” of Ghana.

According to her, young ladies date married men who sleep with them and in return give them monies for their upkeep.

After the interview of Moesha was released, she pologised to Ghanaians for generalizing her claims and later went into hiding for weeks.

But with the start of the month, she has posted a new photo with the caption “Happy new month. I miss you all”.

Comments under her Instagram post were that of commendation and condemnation.