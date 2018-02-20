Mr Eazi hangs with Temi, Femi Otedola

news

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are definitely at the "meet the family" part of their relationship and yes, Femi Otedola is all smiles.

The fashion designer daughter of the Oil Magnate shared photos of herself and her singer boyfriend, hanging out with her dad.

A selfie showing Femi, Temi and Eazi in front of a restaurant, sees the trio with dazzling smiles.

Another snap which Temi captions simply, "Gang!", shows Femi and Eazi sitting side by side in a vehicle.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Temi and Eazi first sparked dating rumours early on in 2017. Considering the number of times they featured on each other's snaps, the dating rumours could only spread but neither of them confirmed or denied the speculations.

The pair shared snaps from Barcelona, where they visited Barcelona FC for the Camp Nou experience.

The "Leg Over" crooner and the fashionista finally seem ready to go public with their relationship, and boy, are they doing it in style.

Mr Eazi later shared a sweet snap of himself and Temi Otedola attending a wedding together in the United Kingdom.

Relationship goals

Since the pair became an item, they have continued to serve us couple goals every chance they get and we can't get enough.

From Snapchat to Instagram, now they are taking it to a whole new level with a flier in the sky!

On February 14, you best believe that the pair had a romantic dinner with very cute photos to show for it .

The couple went out on a dinner date to celebrate Valentine's day and looked really happy and excited. They didn't just have a nice dinner but took out time, like most lovers to pose for a number of selfies.

It didn't end there, Temi also received two hundred roses from Mr. Eazi on Valentine's day which got her crying, well not really crying, as she put up a crying Emijo on her Instatory to show her appreciation. Don't we just love these young lovebirds!

Love in the air

The last time we got this kind of love buzz from this couple was back in July 2017 when Mr. Eazi celebrated his birthday. To celebrate that special day, Temi Otedola went all the way by releasing a flying banner which reads, "Happy birthday Eazi. Love Temi."