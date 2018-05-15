Mzbel is home and recovering after beach accident

news

Controversial Ghanaian singer, Nana Akua Amoah Belinda was popularly known as MzBel, has finally been discharged from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where she was admitted after being involved in an accident at the beach.

According to reports from Zionfelix.net, the musician got discharged from the premier healthcare facility in Ghana on Mother's Day. This was after officials of the hospital told her she is in a good condition to leave.

Mzbel posted a photo of her on Instagram with the caption “Ready to go home!!!!! God bless u Mzbelievers for your kind messages..."

She later announced to the world what she gained on Mother’s Day after reaching home. The singer posted “Came home to a mothers day cake and a tiny little heart shaped card happy to be home… Thank u kids… Happy mothers day to us… present and future mothers.