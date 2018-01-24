MzVee clears the air on controversy and feud with Ebony

news

Ghanaian musician MzVee has addressed comments she made last year which seemed to suggest that she was taking a dig fellow female artist Ebony.

An article published last year by Graphic Showbiz had as its headline “Ebony has not outshined me” and in response MzVee said she was not referring to Ebony when she made the comment.

READ ALSO: “I’m single and searching a for boyfriend now” - MzVee

She pointed fingers at the publication for misconstruing her words in order to gain more readership.

In an interview with the “Tonight Show” host Andrew Tandoh Adote, MzVee said, "I never said Ebony has outshined me".

"That’s what people write for people to read and whomever did that shame on you. I am in support of any female who is doing amazing in the industry.”

MzVee also revealed that in the past, she used to be bothered by the negative reportage about her but now she has a tougher skin and has learnt to deal with it.

READ ALSO: “Ghanaian gospel musicians are hypocrites” - MzVee