Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

MzVee clears the air on controversy and feud with Ebony


Bad Blood MzVee clears the air on controversy and feud with Ebony

  • Published:
MzVee performing at an event play

MzVee performing at an event
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian musician MzVee has addressed comments she made last year which seemed to suggest that she was taking a dig fellow female artist Ebony.

An article published last year by Graphic Showbiz had as its headline “Ebony has not outshined me” and in response MzVee said she was not referring to Ebony when she made the comment.

READ ALSO: “I’m single and searching a for boyfriend now” - MzVee

She pointed fingers at the publication for misconstruing her words in order to gain more readership.

In an interview with the “Tonight Show” host Andrew Tandoh Adote, MzVee said, "I never said Ebony has outshined me".

Ebony play

Ebony

 

"That’s what people write for people to read and whomever did that shame on you. I am in support of any female who is doing amazing in the industry.”

MzVee also revealed that in the past, she used to be bothered by the negative reportage about her but now she has a tougher skin and has learnt to deal with it.

READ ALSO: “Ghanaian gospel musicians are hypocrites” - MzVee

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Thick Skinned: Negative comments don’t bother me anymore - MzVee Thick Skinned Negative comments don’t bother me anymore - MzVee
Lydia Forson: "A Plus hates me" - emotional actress cries out Lydia Forson "A Plus hates me" - emotional actress cries out
In Akropong Palace: Police picks up Highlife legend George Darko In Akropong Palace Police picks up Highlife legend George Darko
Kwame A Plus: Comedian claims Lydia Forson was wrong in assault saga Kwame A Plus Comedian claims Lydia Forson was wrong in assault saga
Audio leak: Afia Schwarzenegger receives death threat from Owusu Bempah Audio leak Afia Schwarzenegger receives death threat from Owusu Bempah
Celebrity Birthday: Gifty Anti marks 48th birthday with a thankful heart Celebrity Birthday Gifty Anti marks 48th birthday with a thankful heart

Recommended Videos

President George Weah's Inauguration: Celebrities storm George Oppong Weah's inauguration President George Weah's Inauguration Celebrities storm George Oppong Weah's inauguration
Davido's D**k Grabbing Saga: Female fans grab Davido’s manhood while he performing on stage Davido's D**k Grabbing Saga Female fans grab Davido’s manhood while he performing on stage
New Position Alert For Naa Ashorkor: Naa Ashorkor takes up new job as Public Relations Officer New Position Alert For Naa Ashorkor Naa Ashorkor takes up new job as Public Relations Officer



Top Articles

1 Tima Yeboah Kumkum Bhagya TV host robbed at gun pointbullet
2 I know my right Lydia Forson 'physically assaulted' by security officerbullet
3 Scammer Alert Afia Schwarzenegger exposes Owusu Bempahbullet
4 Peter Sedufia Film director narrates how Lydia Forson's 'physical...bullet
5 Photo Shatta Wale reunites with former manager Bulldogbullet
6 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits...bullet
7 In Akropong Palace Police picks up Highlife legend George Darkobullet
8 Controversy I’m not dating but I have women I call for sex...bullet
9 PHOTOS & VIDEOS John Dumelo, Jackie Appiah, Van Vicker,...bullet
10 Lydia Forson "A Plus hates me" - emotional actress...bullet

Related Articles

Thick Skinned Negative comments don’t bother me anymore - MzVee
Ghanaian Female Musicians 5 most iconic performance outfits of 2017 we still can't get over
Xmas Fun Achimota Mall turns up tempo on Christmas festivities
#D2R Decemba 2 Rememba returns with Ebony, Wutah, Kuami Eugene, others
Newcomers 10 best new Ghanaian artistes of 2017
Gifty Osei I’m not attracted to men with bald head - Musician
Mzvee I need a man with enough money, character doesn’t matter- singer
Yemi Alade Here is why Nigeria's Afro-pop star stopped listening to Sarkodie's music
Lifestyle Top 7 Ghanaian celebrity beefs we still can't believe went down
Lifestyle Ghanaian songs you should listen to this weekend

Top Videos

1 Celeb Couples Kwabena Kwabena finally confirms marriage with TV presenter?bullet
2 Naa Ashorkor Ghanaian actress twerks during pregnancybullet
3 Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your daybullet
4 Confessions Women reject me for my manhood size - Don Littlebullet
5 Lil Win Entertainer breaks silence on divorce rumours, cheating...bullet
6 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6...bullet
7 Audio Afia Schwarzenegger receives death threat from Owusu...bullet
8 VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competitionbullet
9 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
10 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest...bullet

Celebrities

Kurl Songx with Sarkodie
Family Feud My father is an irresponsible person - Kurl Songx
Jazz Trumpeter Hugh Masekela dies aged 78
Ebony Reigns Ghanaian dancehall diva shares throwback music video and the internet can't handle it
Not Hooked John Dumelo denies rumors of engagement with mystery lady