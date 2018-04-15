Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nasty C trolls himself after falling on stage at VGMA 2018


Nasty C SA rapper trolls himself after falling on stage at VGMA 2018

Nasty C, who was booked with Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage to perform at this year’s award ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, didn’t appear on stage as planned.

Nasty C play

Nasty C
Popular South African rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, better known by his stage name Nasty C, didn’t wait for Ghanaian internet trolls to tear him apart after falling on stage at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Unfortunately for the “Said” hitmaker, he fell flat when his name was mentioned to appear on stage to thrill hundreds of patrons.

play Nasty C

 

READ MORE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners

The unfortunate incident was caused by the disorganised stage set up but he was quick to get on his feet and got the job done.

Immediately after his exhilarating performance, he took to Twitter to troll himself before Ghanaians start and it was hilarious.

 

He further revealed that he will extend his stay in Ghana. We have no idea what he wants.

 

Watch his performance below.

