'One Corner’ is senseless but you still dance to it - Patapaa

Patapaa 'One Corner’ is senseless but you still dance to it - singer

Justice Amoah, better known as Patapaa, disagrees with the assertion that ‘One Corner’ is lyrically poor and makes little or no sense.

In an interview with JoyNews, Patapaa noted that his critics dance to his hit song whenever it is played but still claim the song lacks quality.

“Oh right? But they still dance on it. Yeah, it makes sense,” he said.

The Swedru-based artiste revealed that his song which failed to pick up the ‘Song of the Year’ award at the VGMAs basically educates Ghanaians on traffic regulations.

He further explained the lyrics in the song “You know something about traffic light. Respect traffic light. Red means stop, Yellow means get ready and Green means go. We learnt that in school,” he revealed.

Patapaa play Patapaa

‘One Corner’ was adjudged the ‘Viral Song of the Year’ at the first edition of the 3 Music Awards.

Many had tipped it to win the ‘Song of the Year’ at the  just ended 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards,Unfortunately, Fancy Gadam beat all contenders to win that award with his tune titled ‘Total Cheat’.

He alleged that Charterhouse, organizers of the VGMAs, had taken ‘stupid’ money from Fancy Gadam and undeservedly handed him the award.

