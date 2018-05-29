news

This year seems to be a blessing for 'One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa even though he lost the Most Popular Song of the year to Fancy Gadam.

On social media, the singer has been spotted in photos outside the shores of Ghana.

Born Justice Amoah and known in showbizz as Patapaa, the Ghanaian musician has become a household name with a host of features with other artistes.

The 'Akwaaba' singer has recently been spotted in European countries such as France and Austral for holidays.

READ MORE: Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert

Patapaa who has never shied away from the cameras is pictured ‘getting his swag on’ in France. Despite not knowing his mission in Europe, the Ghanaian musician is obviously enjoying himself.

Pa2pa in Austria

In a recent video which has gone viral, the Swedru-base is seen saying he has rebranded from Patapaa to Patapizzy.

Recently, Patapaa was named among the list of artistes who would be representing Ghana at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija concert.

See more photos of Patapaa that are basically better than your MCM's moments abroad: