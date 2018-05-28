Singer Tiwa Savage has shown her butt wearing a ripped bump shorts to perform at Wizkid’s concert in UK.
The 38-year-old Mavin records songstress was also seen on stage with Wizkid who has been rumoured to be dating her.
Since the pictures of her butt in ripped jeans emerged, The mother of one has been attacked by social media users who believe she threw caution to the wind.
Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage is not a new face in the league of seductive performances in Africa by female singers.
READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenegger says Delay forced her to dump white boyfriend
Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage, is also a songwriter, performer and actress. She currently has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
Read some social media reactions below: