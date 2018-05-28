news

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage bared her butt in ripped bump shorts as she performed at a musical concert at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom before 20,000 fans.

The 38-year-old Mavin records songstress was also seen on stage with Wizkid who has been rumoured to be dating her.

Since the pictures of her butt in ripped jeans emerged, The mother of one has been attacked by social media users who believe she threw caution to the wind.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage is not a new face in the league of seductive performances in Africa by female singers.

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage, is also a songwriter, performer and actress. She currently has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Read some social media reactions below: