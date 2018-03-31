Patapaa to title his new song Kumchacha

news

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa has hinted of plans to rename his new and yet to be released banger after Ghanaian controversial pastor Kumchacha.

The Swedru-based musician was quick to add that the new song has nothing or whatsoever to do with the popular Ghanaian pastor Kumchacha.

Patapaa during an interview with Prince Benjamin of Class 91.3 FM also assured music lovers especially his fans to expect another smash hit sooner than later which would be hotter than his ‘one corner’ song.

“So my fans expect another heat called ‘Kumchacha’ which will be hit than ‘one corner’. That song is too serious, so watch out. Dropping soon’, Patapaa revealed.

Patapaa came into the limelight after a chief was captured dancing to his one corner song during the Akwambo Festival at Agona-Swedru in the Central Region in 2017 which made people go ‘mad’ and showcase different dancing skills to the song