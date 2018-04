news

One of Ghana's favourite new vocalists, King Promise just shook micro-blogging website, Twitter, with the sneakers he wore to perform at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Even though the “Selfish” hitmaker lost 5 awards on the night, he rocked the stage in style and thrilled many.

However, during his performance, some Twitter users were rather paying attention to the sneakers he wore and other accessories.

Halfway through his performance, Twitter users started trolling him over his 'oversized sneakers' and eventually topped the website’s Trend vertical.

Here are some Twitter users’ comments on King Promise’s oversized sneakers;