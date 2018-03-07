Police on why mortuary attendant recorded Ebony's corpse

news

Ghana Police Service has come out to debunk claims by Ebony’s mortuary attendant that the video he took was to help them with their investigations.

According to a spokesperson for the service, that is inaccurate and that the mortuary attendant simply took the video to brag with it.

The past couple of days has been hectic in Ghana as a video surfaced of a mortuary attendant ‘playing’ with the corpses of Ebony and her alleged lesbian partner Franky Kuri whilst another one recorded it.

After the video leaked and Ghanaians got pissed off, a friend of the mortuary man came out to claim that the recording was carried out on the orders of the police.

“He was asked by the pathologists working on the bodies to go and check if the bodies were ready to undergo an autopsy, he took videos of them so it could be used as evidence,” the friend revealed to Nhyira Fm.

However, a police source has informed Nhyira Fm that is inaccurate and that the mortuary man took the video so he could brag to friends that he ‘handled’ Ebony’s body.

“…the police said he took those visuals because of the buzz around Ebony’s death because she is popular he wants to show off to his colleagues. He wants to show them that he is the mortuary attendant who attended to Ebony’s body…,” he said.