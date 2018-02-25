Prophet Owusu Bempah marries for the third time

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Popular Ghanaian controversial man of God, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, appears to have tied the knot yet again, according to recent reports published online.

play

 

According to an article published on Ameyawdebrah.com, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has tied the knot with Mrs. Hannah Owusu Bempah in a very private ceremony held on Saturday morning, February 24th, in Oyarifa, Tipper Junction, a suburb in the capital Accra.

play

 

Ameyawdebrah.com’s source, who’s a member of the family, also stated that there was a strict no camera’s rule to ensure the couple’s privacy.

play

 

Although he was able to provide some photos of a visibly happy Rev. Owusu Bempah what appears to be after the ceremony.

play

 

Though a private ceremony, the family source also revealed that the ceremony was entertainment by likes of Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong.

play

credit: celebritiesbuzz

Akrobeto says he does not fear death and as such wouldn’t panic at the sound of any prophecies.
Akrobeto Actor rubbishes death prophecies; says he's ready to die
Kumchacha Prophet wants to help Shatta Wale escape death
Waakye My manhood is working perfectly – Actor
Joselyn Dumas and her daughter
Joselyn Dumas’ daughter is growing up gorgeously just like her mom