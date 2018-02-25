Prophet Owusu Bempah marries for the third time

news

Popular Ghanaian controversial man of God, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, appears to have tied the knot yet again, according to recent reports published online.

According to an article published on Ameyawdebrah.com, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has tied the knot with Mrs. Hannah Owusu Bempah in a very private ceremony held on Saturday morning, February 24th, in Oyarifa, Tipper Junction, a suburb in the capital Accra.

Ameyawdebrah.com’s source, who’s a member of the family, also stated that there was a strict no camera’s rule to ensure the couple’s privacy.

Although he was able to provide some photos of a visibly happy Rev. Owusu Bempah what appears to be after the ceremony.

Though a private ceremony, the family source also revealed that the ceremony was entertainment by likes of Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong.

credit: celebritiesbuzz