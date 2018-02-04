Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ramsey Noah kisses Chris Attoh’s ex wife, Damilola Adegbite.


Photo Ramsey Noah in bed with Chris Attoh’s ex wife is causing a stir on social media

The ex-wife of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh seemed to really enjoy her role as she held 47-year-old, Ramsey close to her side showing many emotions on her face.

  Published:
Ramsey Nouah and Damilola Adegbite play

Ramsey Nouah and Damilola Adegbite
Two of Nollywood best actors, Ramsey Nouah and Damilola Adegbite have left our jaws dropping after a photo of them in a steamy position showed up on social media

Damilola Adegbite play

Damilola Adegbite

 

The ex-wife of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh seemed to really enjoy her role as she held 47-year-old, Ramsey close to her side showing many emotions on her face.

Ramsey Nouah and Damilola Adegbite play

Ramsey Nouah and Damilola Adegbite

 

Living in the moment, Ramsey gave the Tinsel star a passionate kiss on her cheeks as they tried to make the scene close to reality.

Ramsey Nouah play

Ramsey Nouah

 

This Instagram photo was shared by Ayo Makun popularly called comedian, a co-cast of the movie dubbed ‘ Yoruba demons’.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished children's block on his birthday
MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour
FREEMAN Bulldog acquitted and discharged in Fennec Okyere’s murder case
Sista Afia Singer gets extra hot in bran new photoshoot (Photos)