Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rev Owusu Bempah cautioned Ebony about her death


Ebony Dead Rev Owusu Bempah told Ebony she’ll be involved in an accident; stopped most of her trips

The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah said he had a revelation from God that Ebony had a short life and told her about it.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has revealed that he cautioned Ebony to be careful since she has a short life.

In an interview with Accra-based Neat FM, Rev Owusu Bempah said he had a revelation from God and managed to reach Ebony through popular radio presenter Abeiku Santana.

“I told Ebony that she has a short life and that she must be careful, Radio Presenter Abeiku Santana is my witness. After this encounter, Ebony used to call me whenever she has a programme to attend. There were two things I always told her, one is that she has a short, the other one, I can’t say on radio."

READ ALSO: Ebony wanted to come to church - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

“She came to my house and I told her that I can see her involved in an accident and that any event she has to attend outside Accra, she should call me so that we pray together before she sets off. Ebony, was regular visitor to my house, just last week she came home and informed me that she’ll be going to USA, and I told her that she should come so that I pray for her before she travels,” he added.

However, Ebony failed to inform the man of God of this journey to the Brong Ahafo Region.

“She didn’t inform me about her travel to Sunyani. On some occasions, because of what I see ahead of her spiritually, I give her my personal car with a driver to take her on her journey. I did all these trying to draw her closer to God, but I don’t understand why on this particular journey she did not inform me. This is the only journey she undertook without informing me.”

 

“Most of her travels I stop her from going. For instance the journeys she planned for last Christmas festivities, I stopped her from going. I was shocked to have heard this morning that she died through an accident. I didn’t know she had even traveled outside Accra. Maybe because this was not an event she was attending she decided not to inform me. I’m really shocked by her death.”

The popular Dancehall artiste died in a car crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region, when she was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

READ ALSO: A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead.

play

 

The two include a young lady who had returned from the USA and her personal security who is a soldier.

The driver of the Jeep survived the crash, but is currently unconscious and receiving treatment, according to police.

No fatalities have been recorded from the VIP bus, but its conductor sustained some injuries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ebony’s Death: I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother Ebony’s Death I have lost my queen – Ebony’s mother
Royal Burial: Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism Royal Burial Gov’t will give Ebony a befitting burial - Minister of Tourism
Ebony’s Death: Cars involved in fatal crash mangled [Photos]  Ebony’s Death Cars involved in fatal crash mangled [Photos] 
Ebony's Death: 5 reasons why we loved 'Dancehall diva' Ebony Ebony's Death 5 reasons why we loved 'Dancehall diva' Ebony
Ebony Reigns: A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently
Ebony’s Death: This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her death Ebony’s Death This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her death

Recommended Videos

Ebony's Passing: Efia Odo Mourns Ebony Ebony's Passing Efia Odo Mourns Ebony
Sad: Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's death Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's death
Ebony's Passing: Throwback Video Memories Of Ebony Reigns' Hay Days Ebony's Passing Throwback Video Memories Of Ebony Reigns' Hay Days



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ebony Reigns dies in gory car accidentbullet
2 Ebony’s Death This is what Ebony’s father had to say about her deathbullet
3 Ebony's Death How a heap of sand caused Ebony Reigns' deathbullet
4 Ebony’s Death I prophesied Ebony had a short life – Prophet Badu Kobibullet
5 Bullet “I still feel it’s a dream” - Ebony’s manager reacts to deathbullet
6 Sad This is how Ebony Reigns died according to an eyewitnessbullet
7 RIP Ebony Ebony wanted to come to church - Dr. Lawrence Tettehbullet
8 Rest In Peace Check out the identity of the young lady who...bullet
9 Photo Shatta Wale warns artist after his ‘wack’ painting...bullet
10 Condolences Dumelo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Yvonne...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
2 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
3 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for impersonationbullet
4 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over mobile...bullet
5 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with Shatta Michybullet
6 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt...bullet
7 Fella Makafui Actress Donates Bags of Cement to Rebuild...bullet
8 Photos Samini spends quality time with daughters in Jamaicabullet
9 Celebrity News Christabel Ekeh Posts Raunchy Photos On...bullet
10 Thirst Trap New Mummy Glow Yvonne Nelson stuns yet...bullet

Celebrities

Ebony
RIP Ebony Ebony's death too much for me to take - Sarkodie mourns
Obour
Ebony's Death Obour eulogizes late Ebony; says she was Ghana's Beyonce
Ebony
Ebony's Last Moments Ebony’s last moments with her family before her sudden demise [Video]
Ebony
RIP Ebony MzVee shares emotional tribute to Ebony on social media