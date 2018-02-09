news

The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has revealed that he cautioned Ebony to be careful since she has a short life.

In an interview with Accra-based Neat FM, Rev Owusu Bempah said he had a revelation from God and managed to reach Ebony through popular radio presenter Abeiku Santana.

“I told Ebony that she has a short life and that she must be careful, Radio Presenter Abeiku Santana is my witness. After this encounter, Ebony used to call me whenever she has a programme to attend. There were two things I always told her, one is that she has a short, the other one, I can’t say on radio."

“She came to my house and I told her that I can see her involved in an accident and that any event she has to attend outside Accra, she should call me so that we pray together before she sets off. Ebony, was regular visitor to my house, just last week she came home and informed me that she’ll be going to USA, and I told her that she should come so that I pray for her before she travels,” he added.

However, Ebony failed to inform the man of God of this journey to the Brong Ahafo Region.

“She didn’t inform me about her travel to Sunyani. On some occasions, because of what I see ahead of her spiritually, I give her my personal car with a driver to take her on her journey. I did all these trying to draw her closer to God, but I don’t understand why on this particular journey she did not inform me. This is the only journey she undertook without informing me.”

“Most of her travels I stop her from going. For instance the journeys she planned for last Christmas festivities, I stopped her from going. I was shocked to have heard this morning that she died through an accident. I didn’t know she had even traveled outside Accra. Maybe because this was not an event she was attending she decided not to inform me. I’m really shocked by her death.”

The popular Dancehall artiste died in a car crash at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region, when she was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead.

The two include a young lady who had returned from the USA and her personal security who is a soldier.

The driver of the Jeep survived the crash, but is currently unconscious and receiving treatment, according to police.

No fatalities have been recorded from the VIP bus, but its conductor sustained some injuries.