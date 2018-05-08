Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Samini flaunts his farms in documentary


Agric Business Samini flaunts his farms in documentary

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Samini flaunt hisfarm by calling on investor for High Grade Farms.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known by his stage name Samini has released a documentary that captures other activities he engages in for his livelihood apart from music.

In the five minutes documentary, Samini shows his piggery at a location near Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana and other farms in the Northern Region which comprise tomatoes, oil palm among others.

play Samini's farm

READ MORE: Davido shares adorable video of daughter's baby steps

In the video, he also asks that investors who wish to have a stake in the Highgrade Farms, come on board by buying shares from the business.

Some Ghanaian ‘showbiz’ who have also ventured into farming are John Dumelo, Rex Omar, Amakye Dede among others

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

More Assurance! Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for girlfriend Chioma More Assurance! Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for girlfriend Chioma
Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit
Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit
Photos: Lady Prempeh ties the knot Photos Lady Prempeh ties the knot
Video: Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky Video Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky
Photos: Becca opens new body and health spa in Accra Photos Becca opens new body and health spa in Accra
Pregnancy Saga: Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Gospel Musician Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Gospel Musician

Recommended Videos

Pregnancy Saga: Devil trapped me to impregnate her; Pray for me - Ernest Owusu Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate her; Pray for me - Ernest Owusu
Farming: Samini flaunts his farm Farming Samini flaunts his farm
Celebrity News: Samini flaunts his farms in documentary [Video] Celebrity News Samini flaunts his farms in documentary [Video]



Top Articles

1 Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dadbullet
2 Socialite Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girlbullet
3 Moesha Boduong “My ass is not fake” - actress tells criticsbullet
4 Surprising Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing musicbullet
5 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancybullet
6 Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborahbullet
7 Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN...bullet
8 Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that...bullet
9 Photo Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with...bullet
10 Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress;...bullet

Related Articles

Highlife Artiste Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles
Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians
Video Davido shares adorable video of daughter's baby steps
Photo Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with powerful message
Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo
Photos Becca opens new body and health spa in Accra
Video Industry people are after my life - DJ Vyrusky

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 EBONYbullet
4 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
7 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
8 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
9 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup...bullet
10 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

Davido and his beautiful daughter
Video Davido shares adorable video of daughter's baby steps
Guru
Highlife Artiste Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles
Mark Okraku Mantey
Greedy and Jealousy Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas
Celestine Donkor Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break"