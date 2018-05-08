Samini flaunts his farms in documentary

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Samini flaunt hisfarm by calling on investor for High Grade Farms.
In the five minutes documentary, Samini shows his piggery at a location near Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana and other farms in the Northern Region which comprise tomatoes, oil palm among others.
In the video, he also asks that investors who wish to have a stake in the Highgrade Farms, come on board by buying shares from the business.
Some Ghanaian ‘showbiz’ who have also ventured into farming are John Dumelo, Rex Omar, Amakye Dede among others