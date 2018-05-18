Samini tells Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa

news

Renowned dancehall and reggae artiste, Andrew Samini has advice Ghanaians to stop mocking the ‘One Corner’ artiste so he can give out the best of his talent.

The 'My Own' hitmaker, has disclosed that Sewdru-based young artist has become his favourite artiste.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on UTV, Samini stated that he decided to have a photo shoot with Patapaa at the recently held VGMAs because he is a big fan of Patapaa.

When asked, why he likes Patapaa, he answered; I love surprise stories like that, and it proves that there’s a living God who blesses his children when they are not even aware because nobody expected Patapaa to blow and now he’s going places.

The ‘High-Grade Family’ boss added that Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song was everywhere and even received massive airplay at a club in Brooklyn,USA where Black Americans were jamming to ‘One Corner’.