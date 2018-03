news

AMG Business record label owner, Criss Kweku Waddle has eulogised BET Award-winning rapper Sarkodie in a recent emotional tweet.

Lauding Sarkodie in his tweet, Criss Waddle recalled how Sarkodie paved the way for him to get into the limelight in the entertainment industry.

Criss disclosed that Sarkodie gave him the platform to drop verses with him on a song and do freestyle videos with him when nobody knew him.

The “Obiaa Boa” hitmaker added that "I would have been shocked if a guy like him wasn’t blessed today... king Sark, I bow down to greatness."