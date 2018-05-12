See the first photo from John Dumelo's wedding

news

Award winning Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Gifty Mawunya Nkornu at a secret location in Ghana.

The wedding was strictly by invitation, according to people with knowledge about it, saw John Dumelo dressed in a beautiful Kentey posing for a picture with some of his guests.

Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have been linked with several women in the past.

Rumour had it sometime back that he was secretly married to a Ghanaian lady in the diaspora, a claim he later came to categorically deny.