Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

See the first photo from John Dumelo's wedding


John Dumelo See the first photo from actors's wedding

The wedding was strictly by invitation, according to people with knowledge about it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Award winning Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Gifty Mawunya Nkornu at a secret location in Ghana.

play

 

The wedding was strictly by invitation, according to people with knowledge about it, saw John Dumelo dressed in a beautiful Kentey posing for a picture with some of his guests.

Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have  been linked with several women in the past.

Rumour had it sometime back that he was secretly married to a Ghanaian lady in the diaspora, a claim he later came to categorically deny.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Issues: John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebs Issues John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebs
Ewe Eagle: "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands apology from Zylofon music over Ewe slur Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands apology from Zylofon music over Ewe slur
Ethnic Row: Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi Roi's "Ewe-Eagle" comment Ethnic Row Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi Roi's "Ewe-Eagle" comment
Ewe Eagle: Zylofon music top executive in ethnic row Ewe Eagle Zylofon music top executive in ethnic row
Media Personality: Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD Media Personality Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD
Vision Music Group Signee: Miyaki completes High School Vision Music Group Signee Miyaki completes High School

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: I‘m more popular than Patapaa – Article Wan Celebrity News I‘m more popular than Patapaa – Article Wan
VIDEO: Castro is alive VIDEO Castro is alive
Celebrity Ride: Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car Celebrity Ride Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car



Top Articles

1 Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-bebullet
2 #Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in videobullet
3 Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?bullet
4 Video Mzbel rushed to the hospital following motorcycle accidentbullet
5 VIDEO Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka carbullet
6 Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands...bullet
7 Legal Issues Zylofon Music to sue Stonebwoy over recent...bullet
8 Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking...bullet
9 Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on...bullet
10 John Dumelo See the first photo from actors's weddingbullet

Related Articles

Issues John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebs
Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands apology from Zylofon music over Ewe slur
Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious and mad
Ethnic Row Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi Roi's "Ewe-Eagle" comment
Ewe Eagle Zylofon music top executive in ethnic row
Media Personality Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD
Vision Music Group Signee Miyaki completes High School
Game Boys I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx
Yvonne Okoro Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story
Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
4 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
5 WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhoodbullet
6 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
9 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is furious and mad
Kurl Songx
Game Boys I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx
Yvonne Okoro with ex-president JJ Rawlings
Yvonne Okoro Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host