Shatta Wale exposes manhood in video

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah known by his stage name Shatta Wale never ceases to amaze his fans with his conduct off stage.

In a viral video on social media revealing the musician having a good time in a swimming pool, Shatta is seen to have flashed his manhood while snapping naked in the water.

The twenty-five-second video, however, focuses on the ‘assets’ of the controversial musician that are seen dangling between his legs taking attention from what he was saying.

Viewers can have an exact view of what happened in the swimming pool and judge for themselves what our Shatta Wale is actually up to.



