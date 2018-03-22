Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sister Deborah ‘begs’ Medikal for money


Sister Debby, a Ghanaian singer, has been seen in a funny video, imitating children who beg for money on the streets of Accra.

Medikal and Sister Debby play Medikal and Sister Debby

The ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker shared this video on her Instagram page, acting like a beggar asking her boyfriend, Medikal for money for food.

The video which has gone viral on social media has got fans talking and wondering why the love birds chose to imitate the needy.

The celebrity couple met a few years ago. They always appear happy whenever they step out. They have work on a couple songs together.

