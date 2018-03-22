news

Sister Debby, a Ghanaian singer, has been seen in a funny video, imitating children who beg for money on the streets of Accra.

The ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker shared this video on her Instagram page, acting like a beggar asking her boyfriend, Medikal for money for food.

Gimme sometin A post shared by Sister Deborah (@sisterdeborah) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT

The video which has gone viral on social media has got fans talking and wondering why the love birds chose to imitate the needy.

The celebrity couple met a few years ago. They always appear happy whenever they step out. They have work on a couple songs together.