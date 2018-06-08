Pulse.com.gh logo
Sister Derby advises women against taking loan for their weddings


Lessons4Life! Sister Derby advises women against taking loan for their weddings

Sister Derby has proffered an advice to ladies who are in relationships about how they want to finance their wedding ceremonies in order not to attract debt.

Sister Debbie play

Sister Debbie
Ghanaian photo model, Deborah Vanessa, better known in showbiz as Sister Derby, has advised women against taking a loan for their wedding.

Speaking in an interview with on Citi TV’s ‘Sister Sister,’ the musician gave candid advice to ladies who are in relationships.

“When you are in a relationship, know the guy you are dating and never take a loan to marry,” she said.

Sister Debbie play

Sister Debbie

Sister Derby has been in a long-term relationship with Ghanaian rapper Medikal.

Derby has songs like ‘Uncle Obama,’ ‘Borla,’ ‘Ghana Jollof’ and ‘Never Leave You' and has just released a new song titled 'Pure Water' featuring his brother Wanlov the Kubolor.

