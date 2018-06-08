news

Ghanaian photo model, Deborah Vanessa, better known in showbiz as Sister Derby, has advised women against taking a loan for their wedding.

Speaking in an interview with on Citi TV’s ‘Sister Sister,’ the musician gave candid advice to ladies who are in relationships.

“When you are in a relationship, know the guy you are dating and never take a loan to marry,” she said.

Sister Derby has been in a long-term relationship with Ghanaian rapper Medikal.

Derby has songs like ‘Uncle Obama,’ ‘Borla,’ ‘Ghana Jollof’ and ‘Never Leave You' and has just released a new song titled 'Pure Water' featuring his brother Wanlov the Kubolor.