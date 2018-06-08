Sister Derby has proffered an advice to ladies who are in relationships about how they want to finance their wedding ceremonies in order not to attract debt.
Speaking in an interview with on Citi TV’s ‘Sister Sister,’ the musician gave candid advice to ladies who are in relationships.
“When you are in a relationship, know the guy you are dating and never take a loan to marry,” she said.
Sister Derby has been in a long-term relationship with Ghanaian rapper Medikal.
Derby has songs like ‘Uncle Obama,’ ‘Borla,’ ‘Ghana Jollof’ and ‘Never Leave You' and has just released a new song titled 'Pure Water' featuring his brother Wanlov the Kubolor.