Ghanaian-born UK based international singer Stephanie Benson has stated that Reggae and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is a household name in the UK unlike his counterparts in the Ghanaian music industry.

There has been a long-standing debate amongst Ghanaians about who is the biggest act outside the shores of the country.

The names that come to mind anytime the argument pops are Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who many believe are the nation’s elite musicians.

However, during an interview with Eddie Blay on e. TV Ghana’s Late Night Celebrity Show, Stephanie Benson somewhat ended the debate after claiming that is the ‘Bawasaaba’ hitmaker who is leading the pack in the UK.

“Stonebwoy is big in the UK, everybody knows about him there but the others are not so known there. I went for my radio tour just before I came with the song ‘One More’, and a couple of my songs ‘Goodbye and ‘Good Feeling’ and everybody was asking me do you know Stonebwoy and said yes!,”Stephanie Benson said.

“I mean he and Mr Eazi are pretty much the only two acts they know in my ‘circle’ and not the Ghanaian circle because they know a lot of other acts obviously, but over there it was just Stonebwoy and I was thinking wow and actually M.anifest also. I did not mention Fuse ODG because obviously he is a worldwide brand,” she added.

This will come as another jab from Stephanie Benson to the Shatta Movement president after claiming mid-last year that she’ll never call the ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker for collaboration because she doesn’t consider him a great singer.