Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with powerful message

Today marks exactly two years since Afro-Dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla ‘Stonebwoy’ successfully underwent a knee surgery to correct an anomaly that left him limping for many years.

On May 7, 2016, the “Mightylele” hitmaker underwent a knee surgery in Germany to be able to fully walk.

Stonebwoy's right leg was left deformed after he was involved in an accident some 15 years ago. The same accident, according to reports, took away his twin brother’s life.

Explaining why he underwent the surgery, he said: "You noticed for the past weeks I wasn’t in Ghana. I went to Germany to do my leg…I want to show them that I can do it but I love the way I live, and I love the people I inspire. You see; this my knee, previously it doesn’t bend, but now you see it is bending. I have finished with the surgery, and now I am doing physiotherapy, in the next three months, I will walk normal."

Looking back to 2016, the Zylofon Music artiste has admitted in a powerful Instagram post on Monday, May 7, that he ‘can’t change the direction of the wind but can adjust’.

He shared a throwback photo of himself leaving the hospital where his knee surgery was conducted with Jimmy Dean's famous quote: “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust The sails to always reach my destination.”