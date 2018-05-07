Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with powerful message


Photo Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with powerful message

On May 7, 2016, Stonebwoy underwent a knee surgery in Germany to correct an anomaly that left him limping for many years.

  • Published:
Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with powerful message play

Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with powerful message
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today marks exactly two years since Afro-Dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla ‘Stonebwoy’ successfully underwent a knee surgery to correct an anomaly that left him limping for many years.

On May 7, 2016, the “Mightylele” hitmaker underwent a knee surgery in Germany to be able to fully walk.

Stonebwoy's right leg was left deformed after he was involved in an accident some 15 years ago. The same accident, according to reports, took away his twin brother’s life.

Stonebwoy play Stonebwoy

READ MORE: It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - Moesha tells Ghanaians

Explaining why he underwent the surgery, he said: "You noticed for the past weeks I wasn’t in Ghana. I went to Germany to do my leg…I want to show them that I can do it but I love the way I live, and I love the people I inspire. You see; this my knee, previously it doesn’t bend, but now you see it is bending. I have finished with the surgery, and now I am doing physiotherapy, in the next three months, I will walk normal."

Looking back to 2016, the Zylofon Music artiste has admitted in a powerful Instagram post on Monday, May 7, that he ‘can’t change the direction of the wind but can adjust’.

He shared a throwback photo of himself leaving the hospital where his knee surgery was conducted with Jimmy Dean's famous quote: “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust The sails to always reach my destination.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Video: Davido shares adorable video of daughter's baby steps Video Davido shares adorable video of daughter's baby steps
Highlife Artiste: Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles Highlife Artiste Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles
Moesha Boduong: It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians
Surprising: Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing music Surprising Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing music
Moesha Boduong: “My ass is not fake” - actress tells critics Moesha Boduong “My ass is not fake” - actress tells critics
Greedy and Jealousy: Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas Greedy and Jealousy Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to a baby girl Celebrity News Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to a baby girl
Celebrity News: Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo' Celebrity News Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'
Celebrities: Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative Celebrities Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative



Top Articles

1 Socialite Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girlbullet
2 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancybullet
3 Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that she is...bullet
4 Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dadbullet
5 Juliet Ibrahim Trouble in paradise? Actress deletes all photos...bullet
6 Moesha Boduong “My ass is not fake” - actress tells criticsbullet
7 Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborahbullet
8 Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress;...bullet
9 Surprising Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than...bullet
10 Naija Music Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives...bullet

Related Articles

Video Davido shares adorable video of daughter's baby steps
Highlife Artiste Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles
Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians
Surprising Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing music
Moesha Boduong “My ass is not fake” - actress tells critics
Greedy and Jealousy Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas
Celestine Donkor Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break"

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
7 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
10 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo...bullet

Celebrities

Celestine Donkor Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break"
Photos Singer B.ryt looks fabulous in these African prints
Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank
Ghana Job Bank Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard
Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics