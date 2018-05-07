Stonebwoy marks 2 years of knee surgery with powerful message

On May 7, 2016, Stonebwoy underwent a knee surgery in Germany to correct an anomaly that left him limping for many years.
Stonebwoy's right leg was left deformed after he was involved in an accident some 15 years ago. The same accident, according to reports, took away his twin brother’s life.
Looking back to 2016, the Zylofon Music artiste has admitted in a powerful Instagram post on Monday, May 7, that he ‘can’t change the direction of the wind but can adjust’.
He shared a throwback photo of himself leaving the hospital where his knee surgery was conducted with Jimmy Dean's famous quote: “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust The sails to always reach my destination.”