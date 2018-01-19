Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Celebrity baby


Bhim Baby Stonebwoy shares photo of his pregnant wife

Stonebwoy and his stunning wife married in June 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has finally shared a photo of his pregnant wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong.

play

READ ALSO: Male artistes demand sex to collaborate with me on songs - AK Songstress

Dr. Louisa Ansong looked gorgeous in a white apparel with her long silky hair cascading around her shoulders. She showed off her wedding ring as her celebrity husband kissed her baby bump.

Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla looked dapper in white long sleeved shirt and black trousers.

play

READ ALSO: A Plus' wife accused of bleaching (Photos)

When the news broke that Stonebwoy was getting married many were stunned by the news since there was no pubic indication that the dancehall sensation was dating Louisa until the unexpected announcement.

The two got hitched in June 2017 and was later reported that Dr. Louisa was pregnant.

Contrary to reports Stonebwoy heavily denied the rumours.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sex for Songs: Male artistes demand sex to collaborate with me on songs - AK Songstress Sex for Songs Male artistes demand sex to collaborate with me on songs - AK Songstress
Local Star? I won’t stop singing in Hausa and Dagbani just to go international - Fancy Gadam Local Star? I won’t stop singing in Hausa and Dagbani just to go international - Fancy Gadam
Akosua Vee: A Plus' wife accused of bleaching (Photos) Akosua Vee A Plus' wife accused of bleaching (Photos)
Akosua Vee: A Plus angrily responds to social media critics over rumors of wife's bleaching Akosua Vee A Plus angrily responds to social media critics over rumors of wife's bleaching
Extramarital Affairs: I have two other children apart from Majesty - Shatta Wale admits Extramarital Affairs I have two other children apart from Majesty - Shatta Wale admits
Yvonne Nelson: "F*ck men who don't take care of their kids" - Actress fumes Yvonne Nelson "F*ck men who don't take care of their kids" - Actress fumes

Recommended Videos

Naa Ashorkor: Ghanaian actress twerks during pregnancy Naa Ashorkor Ghanaian actress twerks during pregnancy
Celeb Couples: Kwabena Kwabena finally confirms marriage with TV presenter? Celeb Couples Kwabena Kwabena finally confirms marriage with TV presenter?
Lil Win: Entertainer breaks silence on divorce rumours, cheating allegations Lil Win Entertainer breaks silence on divorce rumours, cheating allegations



Top Articles

1 Yvonne Nelson "F*ck men who don't take care of their kids" - Actress fumesbullet
2 Watch Video Women reject me for my manhood size - Don Littlebullet
3 Love Like No Other Tracey Boakye’s boyfriend buys her brand new 4x4bullet
4 Bad Blood Bulldog is a true lover of Togo jeans - Shatta Walebullet
5 Akosua Vee A Plus' wife accused of bleaching (Photos)bullet
6 Obibini Takyi Jnr Highlife artiste ready to follow Ebony...bullet
7 Young Ambassador Gifty Anti’s young daughter inducted into...bullet
8 Annica Nsiah Appau Okyeame Kwame's wife reveals one of...bullet
9 Extramarital Affairs I have two other children apart...bullet
10 Who is Ibrah? No one in Ghana owns more expensive cars...bullet

Related Articles

Akosua Vee A Plus' wife accused of bleaching (Photos)
Local Star? I won’t stop singing in Hausa and Dagbani just to go international - Fancy Gadam
Sex for Songs Male artistes demand sex to collaborate with me on songs - AK Songstress

Top Videos

1 Confessions Women reject me for my manhood size - Don Littlebullet
2 Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your daybullet
3 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
4 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at...bullet
5 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6...bullet
6 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest sex fantasybullet
7 Sex Fantasy I would totally have a threesome with my friend...bullet
8 Celeb Couples Kwabena Kwabena finally confirms marriage...bullet
9 Yvonne Nelson Actress cries at Efya Girl Talk Concert 2017bullet
10 VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competitionbullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Musician admits he loves the diss track “Gbee Nabu” by Yaa Pono
Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta Zylofon Media gifts radio show host brand new 4X4
Counsellor George Lutterodt
Revealed “Ghanaian and Nigerian women are dream killers” – Counsellor George Lutterodt
baby.jpg
Through Surrogacy She is here! Kanye and Kim welcome third child