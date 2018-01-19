news

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has finally shared a photo of his pregnant wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong.

Dr. Louisa Ansong looked gorgeous in a white apparel with her long silky hair cascading around her shoulders. She showed off her wedding ring as her celebrity husband kissed her baby bump.

Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla looked dapper in white long sleeved shirt and black trousers.

When the news broke that Stonebwoy was getting married many were stunned by the news since there was no pubic indication that the dancehall sensation was dating Louisa until the unexpected announcement.

The two got hitched in June 2017 and was later reported that Dr. Louisa was pregnant.

Contrary to reports Stonebwoy heavily denied the rumours.