news

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjetefio popularly known as T.T has dismissed fake media reports claiming he is dead.

“I have heard those rumors, my son showed them to me yesterday," he told Starrfm in a brief statement. "I don’t know who is doing that but by the grace of God I’m alive.”

There were false rumours on social media the actor had died after a short ailment.

Some social media users have been posting his pictures on their timelines and expressing condolence since the speculations started.