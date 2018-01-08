The Yvvones :  Beef between Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro officially over

news

Two of Ghana’s actresses Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro have decided to stop the feud between them and be best friends again.

Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro were once the best of friends until their relationship went south.

However, in 2017 Okoro decided to make a move to end to end the beef.

She told Joy News the feud was “unnecessary”.

“It is over. After a while, you will sit down and start to think, why are we even fighting? It doesn’t even make sense. It is so unnecessary.”

“I picked up my phone and said Yvonne, where are you? ‘She said, ei what’s up?’…I said… you want me to come over or you wanna come over to my house? She said I can come over. She came over and that was it,” she added.

After making up, Okoro was present at Nelson’s birthday party. She has also been captioned carrying Nelson’s daughter Ryn Roberts.

The two were recently photographed by Nelson’d baby daddy, Jammie Roberts in a photo session.