There is no heaven or hell – Sister Deborah


Sister Deborah

Songstress Sister Deborah has said that she believes that when one dies, there is no heaven or hell.

Sister Deborah, who has been in the news for her recent semi-nude photoshoot, has said that she believes when one dies, there is no heaven or hell.

In an interview with Joy Prime, she revealed that she doesn’t think hell or heaven exists."I don’t believe in heaven or hell, I believe that when you die, it is the same feeling as when you were conceived" she opined.

According to her, the fear of judgement after death never crosses her mind.

The entertainer, whose semi-nude images have attracted mixed reactions from individuals on social media, added that comments suggesting she will end up in hell for her extreme lifestyle doesn't tickle her. "Someone tweeted at me saying you will be in hell or something. I said I don’t believe in any of those" she said.

The TV personality seems to share similar beliefs with her brother, WanLov Kubolor, who also does not think humans will be made to render account to a supreme being after death.

