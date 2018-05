PROTECT YOUR FOCUS.. IT MAY REQUIRE YOU TO STAND ALONE TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION... GOD MEVER MAKES MISTAKES.. #emo#77iP## #YOUTH WORKSHOP #ECG #SA #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #FOR THE FULL MESSAGE FOLLOW AND WATCH VIA @shepherdbushiri FACE BOOK PAGE..

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on May 19, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT