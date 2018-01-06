TV Personality :  Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundi

news

If you are looking for someone who is not broken by scandals and you meet EIB Network’s Berla Mundi, you have met that individual.

The Television personality has been challenged with several attacks from other celebrities including Yvonne Nelson and Afia Schwarzenegger just because she discussed their issues on her show.

They have accused her of being a husband snatcher.

But that seems not to get to her as she undertakes her duties without fear and challenges.

The television personality in a usual Twitter questions and response came from nowhere to answer a Twitter user who asked what a dildo is.