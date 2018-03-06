news

Usher Raymond and his wife, Grace Miguel, have split after two years of marriage.

Us Weekly reports that the 36-year-old singer and Miguel, 48, made the disclosure in a joint statement to the publication on Tuesday, March 6.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple.

“We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that the pair has been separated for some months now.

Usher was reportedly spotted at WME pre-Oscar party on Friday, March 2 and a source revealed that he “was in a good mood and hugging people hello,” adding that he spent time with The Weeknd at the party.

In a post he shared on Instagram two days earlier, Usher may have hinted at a massive change in his life.

“new era // new ink ft. @_dr_woo_,” he captioned a photo with a tattoo artist on February 28.

The pair got hitched in a low key wedding back in 2015.

Usher and the herpes scandal

You would recall that Usher was embroiled in a scandal last year.

Usher reportedly racked out $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a lady who claimed the singer infected her with herpes.

Court documents dated back to late 2012 show that the 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010.

The 'Confessions' star had unprotected sex with the claimant without confessing that he was carrying the virus , the papers add.

In California, it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted disease. Usher allegedly did that when he told the victim he had tested negative for the virus, despite a “greenish discharge” from his penis, the court papers say.

“Believing Raymond’s statements that (the discharge) had been nothing and cleared up, (she) continued her relationship,” the legal documents said.

The claimant was later diagnosed with herpes, complete with vaginal sores, fevers and chills, she alleged in papers.

Usher paid some of the victim’s medical bills in 2012, a total of $2,754.40 in all, the court papers show. That’s when he also had his doctor call the woman to tell her that the singer did indeed carry the herpes virus.

The legal documents noted that Usher was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010, around when he finalised his divorce to Tameka Foster after she accused him of cheating.