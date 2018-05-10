Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

The fashion blogger who recently got married was a guest on TV Africa's Breakfast Live to celebrate the maiden Supa Mom week which is a buildup to mother's day.

Celebrity stylist and presenter, Karen Kash Kane broke down in tears after revealing circumstances leading to the birth of her daughter.

On TV Africa’s Breakfast Live with Nikki Samonas, Karen disclosed that her daughter has brought her so much joy regardless of an earlier attempt of abortion.

“Today, I watch my daughter who is so smart, who wakes me up and kisses me every morning, someone who has made me who I am today.

“I will say my daughter taught me to be a good mother. I remember when I watched my little baby lying down and I was like, OMG! God forgive me because I wanted to abort this baby which would have been the most stupid thing I ever would have done in my entire life,” she sniffed.

Karen who doubles as an entrepreneur and TV host disclosed that although life did not go as planned, it all turned out for her good. She advised the younger generation to be circumspect about certain decisions they make but was quick to add that everyone has a second chance in life.

“For young girls watching, there will be a point where you will wish you made better choices or you would have been a bit more careful but hey, if you’re not careful and things happen, just embrace it and make your life better," he added.

Karen was on TV Africa as a Supa Mom ahead of the maiden edition of the stations Supa Mom special this Saturday.

