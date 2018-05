news

Hiplife artiste Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has involved in a motor accident at a beach in Accra.

The "16 Years" hitmaker was spotted having fun at a beach with a friend who had just returned from America when the unfortunate incident occurred.

In a video that surfaced online, they were seen riding a beach motorcycle when Mzbel's friend lost control over the steer and clashed in the process.

Mzbel's motorcycle somersault and was quickly rushed to a hospital in Accra. Reports say she is responding to treatment.

Watch how Mzbel’s accident happened in the video below and remember to say a prayer for her.