MzVee confesses: "My crush rejected my proposal"

news

Ghanaian Afrobeats and Afro-Dancehall songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda ‘MzVee’ has disclosed that she once proposed to a guy but got turned down.

The “Come And See My Moda” hitmaker made the revelation during an interview on Accra FM.

According to her, she once proposed to a man she had a crush on but got turned down because the guy was already dating someone.

She said “I once proposed to a guy in school, but he was truthful that he was already dating.”

READ MORE: Shatta Wale dropped from GMN for the first time in 5 years

MzVee also revealed that she has not dated anyone since she entered the music industry.

“I have never dated any man since I entered the music scene and I’m not dating now, because I do not get time for that.”

Answering a question on her dating plans MzVee indicated, “if it happens fine, bring your CV’s but I want a hard working, a responsible person and a God-fearing guy as well.” she joked