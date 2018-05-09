Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

MzVee confesses: "My crush rejected my proposal"


MzVee I proposed to a guy but he rejected me - Singer confesses

Singer MzVee has disclosed that she once proposed to a guy but got turned down.

  • Published:
MzVee play

MzVee
Ghanaian Afrobeats and Afro-Dancehall songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda ‘MzVee’ has disclosed that she once proposed to a guy but got turned down.

The “Come And See My Moda” hitmaker made the revelation during an interview on Accra FM.

According to her, she once proposed to a man she had a crush on but got turned down because the guy was already dating someone.

She said “I once proposed to a guy in school, but he was truthful that he was already dating.”

play Singer MzVee has disclosed that she once proposed to a guy but got turned down.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale dropped from GMN for the first time in 5 years

MzVee also revealed that she has not dated anyone since she entered the music industry.

“I have never dated any man since I entered the music scene and I’m not dating now, because I do not get time for that.”

Answering a question on her dating plans MzVee indicated, “if it happens fine, bring your CV’s but I want a hard working, a responsible person and a God-fearing guy as well.” she joked

